Flipkart to pay 100% premium towards Covid-19 insurance for all its sellers

E-commerce firm Flipkart has extended various initiatives to hundreds and thousands of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), small-scale sellers, artisans, weavers and handicraft partners. They are helping them tide through challenges in the current scenario.
These fresh efforts range from financial benefits, health and safety benefits. They support existing seller policies all the way through working capital and insights provided to sellers on the platform.
“Through these testing times it is our constant effort to support our seller partners who face immense operational challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Jagjeet Harode, senior director and head-marketplace, Flipkart. “As a democratic marketplace, we want to ensure that our lakhs of seller partners are able to continue operations and keep the economic engine running. With them and their family’s financial and health safety in mind, we have rolled out these initiatives that will bring them the much-needed respite to keep their businesses active.”
Under fee waivers, Flipkart has exempted the storage fees to curb the impact that any seller may have on their inventory that is fulfilled through Flipkart’s fulfilment centres. The company is also waiving off the cancellation fee till May 31, 2021, for orders that may have been cancelled due to lockdowns in various states.
Prioritising the health and safety of all, Flipkart will bear 100 per cent premium of Covid insurance extended to all sellers, which covers their hospitalisation and consultation between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh.
In light of the current situation, the company has further updated its existing policies to safeguard 3,00,000 sellers and their businesses. Flipkart has extended the window for the Seller Protection Fund (SPF) within which sellers have to claim SPF on returned products - from the regular 14 days to now 30 days. The company will further ease the policies and performance metrics for its sellers to ensure that their business growth is not impacted by state-led lockdowns. In order to further assist sellers with their operational and other capabilities, the company is providing easier access to working capital. Under this, all sellers impacted by pandemic related disruptions will have an option of early settlement (next-day payment) without any incremental cost. Transaction fee for the same will be borne by Flipkart.
In addition to these efforts, Vriddhi-–Walmart's Supplier Development Program in India, in partnership with Flipkart-–has been organising webinars for small businesses. The aim is to disseminate knowledge and share best practices to ensure the safety of their workforce and provide relevant demand insights to help them stay operational through this second wave. The Vriddhi program is opening e-Institutes across India to help train MSMEs to scale and enter global supply chains. During these challenging times, Vriddhi is providing small businesses with telecare and counselling support in addition to information modules on insurance awareness and digital marketing to ensure business continuity.
