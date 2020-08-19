Flipkart top executive Anil Goteti leaving to pursue entrepreneurial goals

Anil Goteti, senior vice president at e-commerce giant Flipkart, is leaving the company to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

“Anil (Goteti) has been associated with us for the last eight years, and during his stellar tenure with Flipkart, he has held several leadership roles making a very deep impact on the organisation,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Group, in a letter sent to the employees.

An alumnus of IIT-Madras and Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management, Goteti played a pivotal role in turning around and scaling up the marketplace business and helped deliver consistent growth. He also played a key role in Flipkart’s fundraising efforts during his responsibility for the marketplace.

Prior to Flipkart, Goteti worked as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he developed a company-wide strategy for leading firms in oil & gas, automotive, chemicals and consulting services. He also worked at venture capital firm DFJ Mercury, where he focused on venture investments in the technology sector.

Over the last 18 months, Goteti has been leading the M3 Organisation (marketing, monetization and merchandising) at where he has driven sharp growth in customer metrics through various programs. He also built a strong team that will continue to take the agenda forward.

“Anil (Goteti) is a strategic thinker, a great leader, and his contributions have enriched Flipkart,” said Krishnamurthy. “This move marks the start of Anil’s entrepreneurial journey, and I am sure we will all hear more about that from him in the near future.”

Goteti would be with till November this year and will continue to be associated with Flipkart in a consultative capacity after the company’s flagship sale event 'Big Billion Days' (BBD).

Flipkart will be transitioning his responsibilities to Vikas Gupta and Prakash Sikaria.

Vikas Gupta, who joined the company in 2019 from Unilever, has driven a successful customer charter for the organisation over the past year. He will continue to lead Flipkart’s customer and marketing charter (marketing, research & insights, customer programs and BBD) to drive disruptive growth in the coming years.

With Flipkart’s focus on externalising the Supercoins business, Prakash Sikaria will take on the leadership of the ’Loyalty and Supercoins’ programmes in addition to driving ads and video. Sikaria has been with Flipkart since 2015 and during his time at Flipkart has created a strong impact on the projects he has led across ads and loyalty. With this development, Sharon Pais, a senior director at Flipkart, shall now report to Sikaria.

“These changes will come into effect immediately, and Vikas and Prakash will both report to me in their new roles,” said Krishnamurthy in the letter.