Flipkart unveils lab to tap Web3, metaverse for e-commerce innovations

-
ALSO READ
From films to weddings, the metaverse is about to change everything
With record GMV of $13.4 bn, GeM catching up with Amazon and Flipkart
Behind the curve on metaverse
Metaverse next trillion-dollar opportunity for entertainers: Daler Mehndi
E-commerce firm Cloudtail's revenue grows 46% to Rs 16,639 cr in FY21
-
Flipkart said on Thursday it is starting an innovation programme to build and create technology-based solutions for improving e-commerce and shopping experience.
Flipkart Labs will be based in Bengaluru and it will back in-house innovation by using emerging technologies, promoting ideas, and delivering "breakthrough solutions", said the company.
Labs will enable Flipkart and its group companies to test new Web3 and Metaverse use-cases with real-world applications, including NFT-related use-cases, Virtual Immersive Storefronts, Play to Earn, and other Blockchain-related use-cases. “As we continue to grow and experiment, we will operate at the intersection of business and technology to make innovation real and relevant for customers,” said Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart.
“With Flipkart Labs, we are looking at strengthening our in-house innovation capabilities by carving out a dedicated, entrepreneurial team and look forward to bright and curious minds joining us to transform the way India shops. ”
Naren Ravula, vice president and head, product strategy and deployment at Flipkart Labs, said that Web 3.0 is poised to play a strong role in India's digital acceleration. He said the firm is committed to the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem in India and Web 3.0 leverages the best of the latest technology like blockchain for real-world use cases that can digitally transform businesses like ours. “Some of the use-cases like immersive commerce, NFT-related use-cases and more are very promising,” said Ravula.
Flipkart Labs will be housed in the Product Strategy & Deployment (PSD) arm of the Flipkart Group and will work with talent building technology solutions in this space. It will also look at potential collaborations beyond the organization with brands, merchants, startups, and technologists.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU