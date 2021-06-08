FM sends tweets to Infosys and Nandan Nilekani on I-T portal glitches

Finance Minister in a tweet asked and non-executive chairman to fix glitches in the recently launched Income-Tax portal.

The new portal for e-filing of income-tax returns went live on June 7, at 8.45pm. However, users started tweeting that they are unable to access the portal.

In response to the tweets the Income-Tax department responded and said thay are looking into the issue.

Even the FM tweeted the issue and said: “The much awaited e-portal 2.0 was launched last night 20.45 hrs. I see my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @ & @NandanNilekani will not let down our tax payers in the quality of services being provided. Ease in compliance for taxpayer should be our priority.”

is yet to reply on the issue.