Amrapali case: ED attaches JP Morgan India accounts worth Rs 187 crore
Business Standard

FMCG capacity utilisation surges to 70-75% as lockdown curbs ease

The only exception here is Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country's largest FMCG company, which is opearting at 80 per cent capacity utilisation.

Viveat Susan Pinto & Arnab Dutta  |  Mumbai/New Delhi 

Manufacturing activity at most plants of leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies has sharply improved in May as lockdown curbs have eased in many parts of the country. From levels of 20-40 per cent in April, capacity utilisation now stands at 70-75 per cent for most firms, conversations with companies, analysts, and industry sources have revealed.

The only exception here is Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the country's largest FMCG company, which is opearting at 80 per cent capacity utilisation. Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL, had indicated earlier that the ...

First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 22:20 IST

