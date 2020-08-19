FMCG: Despite better Q2 volume outlook, investors should tone down hopes

While the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector’s June 2020 quarter (Q1) was not as bad as expected, volume performance was the worst ever. On an aggregate basis, the 7.5 per cent volume decline in March 2020 quarter, deteriorated further to 12.4 per cent in Q1 (refer chart).

This was mainly due to major disruptions led by the nationwide lockdown. Going ahead, volume growth is likely to improve with the easing of lockdowns and many companies, during their Q1 earnings, have pointed at better recovery in June and July. However, there are some factors which could hurt the overall ...