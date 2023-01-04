FMCG cos expect fewer price hikes, robust growth in 2023 despite headwinds

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) have kickstarted the new year with hopes of robust growth despite fears of recession and a spike iin Covid cases in several countries.

The are optimistic about the urban and rural growth in 2023 and expect fewer price hikes and robust . They also see cooling off in the months ahead.

Last year, the FMCG industry faced two major challenges — subdued profit margins and weak rural demand. These are expected to subside this year, say industry experts.

Crisil has predicted 7-9 per cent growth in FMCG revenues this financial year, compared to 8-9 per cent in the previous year, when revenue was was driven by price hikes caused by the partial passing on of rising input costs.

“Volume growth for the sector will remain subdued due to rising and sluggish demand in the rural market, which accounts for almost 40 per cent of overall FMCG demand,” said Pushan Sharma, director–research, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics.

The sector is expected to grow at the same pace in FY24, largely driven by volumes and moderating . A rise could be seen in rural demand amid steady urban demand which will aid volume driven growth, he added.

Urban markets grew steadily last year, as several categories started coming back strongly post-pandemic. Industry experts see the robustness in urban demand continuing this year.

“Urban demand would continue to grow at 9-10 per cent in FY24, whereas rural demand is expected to grow at 5-6 per cent for the industry,” Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, chief executive officer, CavinKare, told Business Standard. CavinKare is a Chennai-based FMCG major company.

Parle Products is also optimistic about the industry growth and expects it to be better than the last calendar year as inflation has cooled off.

Godrej Consumer Products said that it is witnessing growing demand in rural India with the agrarian economy looking up. "We expect gradual rural consumption recovery in 2023 driven by expected higher infrastructure spends," said Sameer Shah, CFO, Godrej Consumer Products.

“More than inflation, it was volatility. We saw prices going up significantly last year. In fact, in certain cases, including edible oil, it almost doubled, wheat and sugar witnessed a significant rise in prices,” Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products, said.

"In the coming year, we expect the prices to remain stable as the recessionary trends continue globally due to which huge demand won’t be coming across the globe, which was a major factor for inflation," Shah said.

However, Vijayaraghavan is concerned about rural demand as the industry has not seen a good rebound. But he says that if January-March demand turns out to be good, it will set up a trend for the year.

“From a rural perspective, we are in a wait and watch situation as we don't see the demand bouncing back as expected,” said Vijayaraghavan.

On the other hand, Parle Products expects robust rural demand in 2023, mainly due to the better realisation of the kharif crop.

“We are expecting 10-12 per cent growth in Q4 over last year,” Shah said.

According to Crisil, higher minimum support prices for key rabi crops, anticipation of normal monsoon and a good harvest should aid rural growth next fiscal, and help gradual recovery in rural demand.

Talking about the price hikes across the industry last year, Vijayaraghavan said that in 2024, price hikes will also come down due to softening of escalation in raw materials cost and global flurries.

However, the dairy industry has been hit by inflation and expects the trend to continue.

“There was inflationary pressure in the dairy industry last year with a spike in the cost of several inputs. This inflation-led surge has been observed at both back-end and operational levels and is likely to continue to affect the sector. However, on account of better demand this year, we anticipate a robust growth over the last fiscal year,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy.

Other such as Parag Milks expect price hikes of the kind seen recently in Delhi-NCR to percolate to other parts of the country as well.

According to Devendra Shah, chairman of Parag Milks, the dairy industry is expected to grow at around 10-12 per cent.

“Parag Milks is expected to see around 15-18 per cent year-on-year volume growth and 20 per cent value growth,” Shah said.

The rising threat

A major worry for the FMCG industry is the rising number of Covid cases.

Industry experts believe that the disease might disrupt the supply chain globally and the Indian FMCG market might suffer due to its its dependence on imported raw material and packaging.

However, CavinKare and Godrej Consumer Products feels the industry is much better placed as it has managed previous Covid waves well.

"With the emergence of new variants and rising Covid cases, I will say the industry is better prepared to tackle any situation and doesn't expect any major supply chain disruption," Sameer Shah said.

Most of the companies have started piling up inventories to meet supply disruptions.

However, some firms such as Parle, Parag Milks and Mother Dairy do not anticipate any significant impact.