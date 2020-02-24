FMCG firms see slow demand revival as growth triggers remain weak

The heads of some of the cou­ntry’s top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have said demand for their products will recover slowly as gro­wth triggers remain weak for now. Their statements are at variance, with what the heads of discretionary businesses are saying about the same.

Companies such as Titan, Westlife Development and Jubilant FoodWorks remain upbeat about the future, saying the south and east regions are seeing a sales uptick. Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer, Titan’s jewellery division said in an investor call, “The outlook for Q4 (of ...