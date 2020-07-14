FMCG hits the road to recovery on rural uptick, focus on essentials

An uptick in rural areas as well as a focus on essential products has helped bring fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) back on the growth track, and much faster as compared to most other sectors. In the last one week, two (GCPL) and have said that they saw strong underlying consumer demand in June led by hygiene and food categories each, joining the chorus of firms who've indicated the same recently.

Britannia, Parle Products and Nestle India, for instance, have all said that it is the smaller towns and cities that are ticking well versus the larger urban centres. Though local lockdowns in several cities across states in the last few days is a concern, the impact would be limited, analysts tracking the market said.

"Certainly, most are coming out of the difficult period that the national had induced in the first part of the April-June period (Q1). The recovery in demand seen in June implies that Q1 will not be a complete washout as anticipated earlier,” says Kaustubh Pawaskar, associate vice president, research at Mumbai-based brokerage Sharekhan

On the outlook, he adds, “We expect a gradual recovery from here onwards in terms of sales for most players. And, if capacity utilisations of companies are taken into account, there is certainly a vast improvement in production, which points to underlying demand in the marketplace."

Nielsen data, sourced from the industry, shows that consumption growth in rural areas has reached nearly 85-90 per cent of pre-Covid levels in June versus 50-60 per cent seen in urban areas. This has been led by fewer infections and lockdowns in rural areas, greater focus of the government on rural welfare and reverse migration of people from cities to villages, which is pushing up consumption of staple products, said experts. A third of sales for the FMCG industry comes from rural areas. A few companies such as Dabur and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have a higher exposure to rural at over 40 per cent of total sales, sector experts said.

"We were gradually ramping up production in the June quarter after manufacturing virtually came to a standstill at the end of March. Capacity utilisation is now at around 90-100 per cent of pre-Covid levels," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director (MD), HUL, said during the company's recent annual general meeting (AGM).

"Seventy-five per cent of our portfolio focuses on essential products and is therefore robust. Twenty per cent is discretionary in nature and is under stress due to disruptions in the marketplace, while five per cent of the business, which has to do with out-of-home consumption such as ice-creams, has been severely impacted," Mehta added.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Consumer Products, the maker of Tata Salt and Tata Tea, also said that demand was bouncing back for the company. “In certain markets, demand has been a little higher than usual because people have been stocking up when it comes to packaged foods,” he said in response to shareholder queries during the firm’s AGM last week.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities said in a recent report that the month of July would be critical in terms of monitoring the progress of the monsoon and its impact on sowing and cultivation. At the same time, the government’s incremental spending in rural areas including increasing allocation to rural welfare schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) augured well for the FMCG market.

Data by the Centre of Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) said that the rural job loss rate fell to 6.34 per cent in the week ended July 12 versus 7.78 per cent in the previous week, which was a four-month low. The overall unemployment rate, as a result, stood at 7.44 per cent for the week ended July 12 versus 8.87 per cent in the previous week, CMIE said, because joblessness was falling sharply in rural areas. The urban job loss rate, on the other hand, remained elevated, CMIE said, at nearly 10 per cent in the week ended July 12, though it had moderated in comparison to the previous week (11.22 per cent).

The uptick in rural areas is prompting companies to take note. Dabur India’s chief executive officer Mohit Malhotra said that the off-take of value packs, especially in rural areas, had increased in oral care and healthcare, pushing the company to put up additional manufacturing lines.

Biscuit majors, on the other hand, were introducing Rs 5 and Rs 10 packs for all their brands in a bid to capitalise on the demand in rural areas.