FMCG likely to grow at a slower pace of 12% in 2019, says Nielsen

After seeing a blistering pace of growth over the last two quarters, India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is now slowing, market research agency Nielsen said on Tuesday, asserting what analysts and have been saying for a month. For the quarter ended March 2019, the market, said Nielsen, grew 13.6 per cent versus 16.5 per cent and 15.9 per cent seen in the September and December quarters respectively.

The current pace of growth is equal to what it was nearly two years ago, implying that the market has seen a set back as consumers reduce expenditure across categories. Segments where the slowdown has been pronounced include rural areas and foods, Nielsen said.

The research agency has also said that the market will grow by around 12 per cent this calendar year versus 14 per cent seen last year. It has also said that elections will not impact consumer spends.