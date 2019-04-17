JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Key deals last week: Eight Roads's $4-mn infusion in Arevuk Advisory, more
Business Standard

FMCG likely to grow at a slower pace of 12% in 2019, says Nielsen

The current pace of growth is equal to what it was nearly two years ago

Viveat Susan Pinto 

fmcg, shopping
Representative Image

After seeing a blistering pace of growth over the last two quarters, India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market is now slowing, market research agency Nielsen said on Tuesday, asserting what analysts and companies have been saying for a month. For the quarter ended March 2019, the FMCG market, said Nielsen, grew 13.6 per cent versus 16.5 per cent and 15.9 per cent seen in the September and December quarters respectively.

The current pace of growth is equal to what it was nearly two years ago, implying that the market has seen a set back as consumers reduce expenditure across categories. Segments where the slowdown has been pronounced include rural areas and foods, Nielsen said.

The research agency has also said that the FMCG market will grow by around 12 per cent this calendar year versus 14 per cent seen last year. It has also said that elections will not impact consumer spends.

Chart
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 22:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU