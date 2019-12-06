Focus will be on express, last-mile biz, not cold chain: AllCargo's Shetty

With the express industry holding strong growth potential due to a flourishing e-commerce sector, AllCargo Logistics is set to capture the opportunity via Gati, the pioneer in the express industry. AllCargo Logistics is set to capitalise on the opportunities offered by the express industry, which is riding on the back of a flourishing e-commerce sector.

The company's acquisition of a substantial stake in Gati, the pioneer in express in the country is, by all accounts, a major step in this direction. In a telephonic interview with Aditi Divekar, AllCargo Logistics chairman Sashi ...