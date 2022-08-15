Focusing on non-motor, non-health space: Future Generali India Insurance MD

The general insurance industry in Q1 has reported good growth, aided by the group health and motor segments. But retail health seems to have slowed owing to the base effect. Anup Rau , managing director and chief executive officer of India Insurance, speaks to Subrata Panda of the emerging trends, impact of inflation, and prospects of the motor business. Edited excerpts:

