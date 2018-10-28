Food and beverages drive revenues for multiplexes; PVR posts 25% growth

The movie exhibition business is still largely dependent on the kind of films released every Friday, but multiplexes are tweaking their strategy to derive more from consumers. Exhibitors are pushing filmgoers to have more on their premises at a time when the chorus of people in favour of outside food into cinema halls is growing.

In July-September, growth of (F&B) revenue for and Leisure was the highest in nine quarters at 25 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively.

The country’s top two multiplex are increasingly shifting their attention to ancillary segments to shore up revenues, cutting prices of F&B items in the process. The trend, say experts, is expected to stay in the coming quarters as operators see merit in this strategy.

As things stand, multiplexes derive most of their revenues from three sources -- box office collections, F&B, and advertisements. These account for 92-93 per cent of the revenue, with contributing the lion's share.





ALSO READ: The food issue in multiplexes

In the second quarter, however, the contribution of to the net revenue for and was down to 55 per cent from 60-62 per cent earlier. The share, on the other hand, was a fourth of the net revenue from a fifth earlier, while the advertising revenue share remained largely steady at 10 per cent. The balance 10 per cent of the net revenue came from other operating income, which increased by 2-3 per cent in Q2 compared to 7-8 per cent earlier.

Analysts say the shift towards F&B was inevitable since the dependence on alone was a risky bet.

“Though the content line-up will be important for multiplexes because that will ensure footfall into movie halls, operators now are looking at what they can do in addition to getting viewers to watch films. Once footfall is there, multiplexes are in a position to entice people with interesting offers and discounts on food & beverages, improving F&B growth,” said Karan Taurani, vice-president, research, Dolat Capital.



In Q2, the footfall for grew 7.2 per cent year-on-year, while the spend per head increased 12.3 per cent over the year-ago period. saw the footfall grow 16.7 per cent year-on-year, though the spend per head declined 3 per cent over the year-ago period. Analysts expect this number to improve for PVR in the coming quarters as the thrust on ancillary revenue grows.

Some analysts believe the recent controversy around outside food being allowed into movie halls was the tipping point for multiplex operators to slash F&B prices.





ALSO READ: Fight for affordable food in Maharashtra multiplexes - more to come?

In the last few months, states such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh were looking to allow outside food into cinema halls, following charges that multiplex operators were retailing products at steep prices. While multiplex have obtained a stay on this for now by petitioning the Supreme Court, the issue is far from over.

“The matter was a wake-up call for operating in the space," said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president, research, institutional equities, Edelweiss. "What we saw in Q2 was that multiplexes were offering more discounts and offers on to lure consumers to spend more on these products. This has resulted in growth being high from this segment for these companies,” he said.

Growth from box office collections in Q2 was 17.4 per cent for PVR and 11.2 per cent for Inox. Advertising revenue growth, meanwhile, was 13.2 per cent for PVR and 17.7 per cent for Inox.