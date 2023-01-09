Food brand Whole Truth raises $15mn in series B led by Sequoia Capital

The Whole Truth (TWT), a health food brand, has raised $15 million in a funding round led by India. The series B round saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and Sauce.Vc.

The company will use the fresh capital for expanding manufacturing, retail distribution, and hiring. The company’s angel investors include Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy) and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods).

“We’ll continue to innovate and enter more categories. We’ll continue to grow distribution and bring our existing products to more consumers,” said Shashank Mehta, TWT’s founder and CEO.

TWT said since its Series A funding in July 2021 it has grown seven-fold, launching chocolates and expanding physical distribution in more than 10 cities. The company’s proprietary R&D and in-house manufacturing enables it to eliminate hidden sugars, artificial flavours, and harmful preservatives from their food.

“ India is delighted to double-down on the partnership with The Whole Truth. We… are very impressed with their product innovation engine, marketing acumen, and overall quality of execution,” said Abhishek Mohan, principal at Sequoia India.

“We're excited to double down on our investment in The Whole Truth (TWT). With the launch of chocolates, they're taking TWTs philosophy and execution to one of the largest categories that can impact millions of people including kids,” said Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director at Matrix Partners India.