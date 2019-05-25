For a better home: This firm is making houses more functional, affordable

A master’s in construction management from the US. A plush job with a consulting firm in New York City. All this didn’t comfort Shriti Pandey as much as she thought these would.

The feeling of “living in a bubble” was strong enough for her to leave everything that she was doing and head back home in 2016. A year-long rural fellowship with State Bank of India, which comprised of a stay in remote areas in Madhya Pradesh, made her ponder over the living conditions of the villagers. The poor design and structure of the houses, quality of material used, as well as ...