Insurers see over 90,000 Covid-related claims worth Rs 1,463 crore
Business Standard

For agritech start-ups, spring is in the air as funding rises amid Covid-19

Companies focused on farm technology are witnessing a surge in funding

Start-ups | Coronavirus | Supply chain

T E Narasimhan 

The farm sector is one of the few bright spots in the economy, so it is no surprise that entrepreneurs and venture capitals are rushing in to reap that opportunity. Both the size and frequency of deals have increased. According to Maple Capital Advisors, the first six months of 2020 have seen over 15 deals worth $85 million in agritech start-ups, more than half the $153 million raised through nine deals in all of 2019.

Most of the money is going into farm-to-fork and factory-to-farm linkages. At the centre of all this is the enormous scope for growth. The sector employs 55 per cent of ...

First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 06:05 IST

