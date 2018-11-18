For me, Ikea's furniture campaign would be the best: Amish Dash Sabharwal

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? For me, the Ikea talking furniture campaign would be the best. Though it’s a recent campaign, I chose it because of the creative work that went into it. It delivers on the brand promise and at the same time, the work is soul-satisfying, a rare mix.

I have worked on campaigns that managed to seep into pop culture and have been super differentiated. This one has managed to further a brand tone that no one else can own this strongly. Each one of the eight films required some crafting, a character, a ...