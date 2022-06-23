Ford India denies talks with Taiwan's Foxconn for selling Chennai unit

-
ALSO READ
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
About 50% of Ford's Chennai employees agree to restart production: Official
Apple puts Foxconn factory on probation after food-poisoning incident
Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu is in silent mode
Vedanta-Foxconn talks with Karnataka on chip unit stuck over sops: Report
-
Ford India said on Thursday it is not in talks with Taiwan’s Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) for handing over its factory in Chennai’s Maraimalai Nagar.
Reports said Foxconn plans to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit in India and it is considering Tamil Nadu for the investment. “We deny having a meeting with Foxconn and would refrain from commenting on the rumours any further,” Ford India said in a statement on Thursday.
Ford India is finalising a severance package with around 2,000 employees working at the Maraimalai Nagar unit. According to the company, around 50 per cent employees have agreed to stay back at the unit as they discuss their severance packages.
“Pursuant to the employee cascade on June 9, the Company received a positive response, with a vast number of employees consenting to support production in parallel to discussions on the severance package on offer. Therefore, the Company has decided to extend production till end-July 2022,” said a Ford India official. The company added that those continuing with a strike would have to face a ‘loss of pay’ with effect from June 14.
Foxconn’s plan once was to set up an EV manufacturing unit in India through its subsidiary Foxtron, as per reports. Its subsidiary, Bharat FIH, currently has two manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur that manufactures phones like Apple iPhones and Xiaomi phones. Bharat FIH is also into component manufacturing for electric vehicles, supplying to companies like Ola Electric and Ather.
Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi. "Glad to meet Mr. Young Liu, Chairman, Foxconn. I welcome their plans for expanding electronics manufacturing capacity in India, including in semiconductors. Our push for EV manufacturing is in line with our commitment of Net Zero Emission,” said Modi on Twitter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU