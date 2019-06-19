Foreign investors picking controlling stakes in companies on the rise

A few months ago, several Indian companies showed interest in two financial services companies owned by DHFL — Avanse and Aadhar Housing — which were up for sale. Yet when the time came to make a price bid supported by evidence of funds, all of them withdrew from the deals.

In the end, global private equity funds Warburg Pincus and Blackstone bought over the companies, respectively. Sources involved in the deals say that the only reason Indian promoters backed out was the shortage of funds. This is just one example of the way foreign investors, especially global private ...