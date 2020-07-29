Foreign telecom gear makers seek relief from DoT on eligibility criteria

Non-Chinese telecom equipment makers, led by European players, are pushing the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to include service costs while calculating local content and value addition, so that they become eligible to be classified as local suppliers under the revised rules of the Public Procurement Order, 2017.

A decision on this could be crucial in deciding whether foreign gear makers can participate in the forthcoming request for proposal (RFP) to supply 4G gear for BSNL and MTNL. State-owned BSNL was recently forced to cancel its RFP because of strong opposition from ...