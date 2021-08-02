Former Adani exec Deepak Maheshwari is new CEO of Essar Oil UK

Deepak Maheshwari is the new Chief Executive Officer of Essar Oil (UK). A company statement said the Board of Directors of Essar Oil (UK) announced this decision.

Maheshwari joins Essar Oil (UK), an important asset in the energy portfolio of Essar Global Fund, at a transformative juncture as it accelerates its transition to a ‘Low Carbon Energy Provider’ of the future.

Maheshwari was CFO and Head of Strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone. He was the CFO of Essar Energy during his previous stint with the group.

Essar's Stanlow Manufacturing Complex annually produces over 16 per cent of UK’s road transport fuels, the statement added.

"As CEO, Deepak will work closely with the EOUK Board on the delivery of a number of strategic energy transition projects which are aimed at making Stanlow a green refinery to meet the post-carbon needs of a progressive UK," the statement said.

"Among these are HyNet (a low carbon hydrogen energy and carbon capture project) which will transform the North West of England and North Wales into one of the world's first lowcarbon industrial clusters, together with the building of a Biofuels business which will include production of both renewable energy, diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)," the statement added.



With more than 25 years’ senior leadership experience, across the utilities, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Europe and Asia, Maheshwari will lead an experienced management team and further strengthen corporate governance within the ESG framework.