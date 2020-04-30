Former Axis Bank CEO Shikha Sharma named advisor to Google Pay India

Google Pay India on Thursday named Shikha Sharma, former Axis Bank CEO, as an advisor to digital payments app.

“Thrilled to welcome Mrs Shikha Sharma, ex-CEO of Axis Bank, as an advisor to @GooglePayIndia. Shikhaji has been an early champion of bank-tech partnerships, and a mentor to us. Now her strategic thinking and guidance will help us accelerate our global payments journey,” tweeted Caesar Sengupta, General Manager and Vice President of Payments and Next Billion Users at Google.

Google Pay has been leading UPI Payments adoption in India.

During the ongoing lockdown, Google launched its “Nearby Spot” to help users in Bengaluru find local stores selling essentials like groceries that are open, amid the

The Nearby Spot will be launched in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi soon, Google has said at the time.