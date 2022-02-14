Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO

Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed as CEO & MD of Air India, announced Tata Sons on Monday.

The board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a statement.

Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022, said Tata Sons in a statement.

"We will utilise strong heritage of AI to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth," said Ayci who resigned from the Turkish Airlines' board only on January 26, 2022.