Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci named Air India CEO

Former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci has been appointed as CEO & MD of Air India, announced Tata Sons on Monday.
The Air India board met on Monday afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci, with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran as a special invitee, and approved his appointment, subject to requisite regulatory approvals, Tata Sons said in a statement.
Ilker Ayci will assume his responsibilities on or before April 1, 2022, said Tata Sons in a statement.
"We will utilise strong heritage of AI to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth," said Ayci who resigned from the Turkish Airlines' board only on January 26, 2022.
#FlyAI : Mr. Ilker Ayci appointed as the CEO & MD of Air India. pic.twitter.com/KhVl0tfUlv— Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2022
