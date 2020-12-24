Former Cognizant CMD to join Krea University as pro vice-chancellor

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former chairman and managing director of Cognizant (India), will join the leadership team of in January 2021 as its first pro vice-vhancellor, responsible for professional learning.



In this role as pro vice-vhancellor of professional learning, Ramamoorthy will help drive the mission and long-term strategy of all professional programmes—spanning Masters in Business Administration, executive education, as well as modularised and laddered advanced programmes and micro-credentials that will add significant value to individuals, businesses, nations and society.



In addition to this role, as part of the core leadership team, he will help strengthen Krea’s vision to be a teaching and research university that defines global benchmarks through interwovenness and experiential learning, while staying true to its core values of excellence, ethics, inclusivity and accountability.



As part of its 2025 vision, the university has created a blueprint to take its interwoven learning experience to the industry and larger society to address the agile and continuous learning needs of professionals.



“Ramkumar brings to Krea a rare combination of three decades of industry, professional and academic experience,” said Dr Sunder Ramaswamy, vice chancellor of “His deep appreciation of structural shifts across industries and newer models of learning and skilling will be a great asset to Krea and particularly to the Graduate School of Business, in our journey to enable high potential individuals to learn and create a positive, catalytic impact, ethically.”



“I am truly excited to be part of the Krea team that strongly believes in the larger purpose of helping humanity prepare for an unpredictable world,” said Ramkumar. “In a fast-paced world that is increasingly shaped by the interplay of humans, machines and the environment, learning throughout one’s professional or entrepreneurial career is key to staying relevant while driving excellence and innovation. I am confident that the rich heritage of the Graduate Business School, Krea’s pioneering interwoven learning model and strong legacy of core values will enable the alumni of the university to confidently embrace the future,” he said.



Ramkumar has about three decades of experience in the information technology industry as well as academia. He was most recently the Chairman and Managing Director of Cognizant in India and was responsible for the company’s India operations with over 200,000 employees.



During his 22 years with Cognizant, he nurtured and grew more than half a dozen portfolios and held various leadership positions including executive director, India and chief knowledge officer. Prior to Cognizant, Ramkumar was with Tata Consultancy Services.



Ramkumar spent the first five years of his professional career as an academician and continued to stay in touch with academia throughout his long career in the industry. In the past three decades, he has been on the academic council and/or senate of liberal arts, engineering, management and medical universities in India. He is currently on the Governing Council of the IT/BPM Skill Sector Council of National Association of Software and Service (NASSCOM) and the Board for undergraduate studies in engineering and technology at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). He is also associated with the Chennai Mathematical Institute, one of the premier institutions of excellence for teaching and research in mathematics, computer science and data science.