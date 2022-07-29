Former I&B joint secretary Rakesh Mohan joins Dish TV India board

Rakesh Mohan, former joint secretary in the ministry of information and broadcasting, was appointed non-executive independent director of on Friday.

Mohan’s appointment was cleared by the ministry of information and broadcasting and the board’s nomination and remuneration committee. The company is witnessing a battle of management control between the bank and the company’s founder — the Goel family.

As of now, YES Bank owns 24.7 per cent stake in Dish TV while the former promoters own 5.9 per cent stake. Mohan’s appointment is subject to approval of the company’s shareholders. YES Bank has been in a battle with the Goels of the Essel group since last year after the direct-to-home broadcaster decided to raise Rs 1,000 crore via a rights issue.

The bank had raised an objection to the proposal, saying the rights issue would dilute its stake. It then sought removal of five directors, who were close to the Goels, from the board. Of these, Jawahar Goel and Ashok Kurien have been denied new terms as managing director (MD) and director, respectively on two separate occasions.

Goel’s rejection happened during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) last month. Kurien’s nomination was rejected in the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held in December last year.

The present board consists of four members including Jawahar Goel, and three independent directors -- Bhagwan Das Narang, Rashmi Aggarwal, and Shankar Aggarwal. All the three independent directors are members of the NRC. The Goels had moved the Bombay High Court seeking relief but the court ruled in favour of the bank.

Last month, Jawahar’s reappointment as MD of Dish TV was thwarted with as much 78.9 per cent of shareholders voting against the resolution. But Goel continues to be on the board of Dish TV as the articles of association specify that the promoter will be a non-retiring director on the company’s board.

Anil Dua’s reappointment as whole-time director saw only 26.1 per cent shareholders voting against the resolution. Dua has retained his position as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. A restructured board of Dish TV is necessary for YES Bank to sell its stake to a rival satellite TV broadcaster like Bharti Airtel.

“The bank wants to sell its 24.7 per cent stake in the company but the acquirer wants to buy the stake without any legacy legal issues,” said a legal source.

The buyer, however, does not want any pending litigation on the control of the board which has delayed the sale,” said a source.

Apart from YES Bank, other large shareholders also want to sell their stake in the loss-making company. Dish TV saw a market value of Rs 2,065 crore as on Friday. YES Bank had acquired Dish’s stake after the promoters failed to repay their dues worth Rs 5,000 crore to the bank.