Former IL&FS chairman Ravi Parthasarathy arrested by Chennai police

The Chennai police arrested former Chairman of IL&FS, Ravi Parthasarathy after a complaint filed by Mumbai based 63 Moons Technologies Ltd regarding cheating and fraud by a IL&FS subsidiary.
IL&FS collapsed in August 2018 after it failed to repay its loans to several Indian banks and insurance companies. The company was later sent to the NCLT for debt resolution and the government appointed a new board to steer the group out of financial trouble.
In a statement, Chennai police said Parthasarthy was produced before a court on Friday and was sent to police custody for 15 days. "The kingpin and the mastermind of the Rs 1 lakh crore IL&FS scam, Ravi Parthasarathy has been arrested by EOW in connection with Crime No. 13 of 2020 dated 20 September 2020. The IL&FS group, which consists of more than 350 group companies, was used as a vehicle to perpetrate fraud by the then management of IL&FS group, which was headed by the then chairman and MD & CEO, Ravi Parthasarathy," the Chennai police EOW said in a statement.
63 moons had alleged that IL&FS subsidiary, IL&FS Transportation Networks India Ltd (ITNL) failed to repay its dues despite promising investors to return money. It then filed a complaint with the police in 2020. The EOW had earlier arrested former MD, Ramchand Karunakaran, and former vice-chairman of IL&FS and director of ITNL, Hari Sankaran in January this year.
Parthasarathy became the CEO of IL&FS when it was set up in 1989, and was promoted to chairman in 2006. He retired in July 2018–just before the IL&FS scam made headlines. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, the former Citibanker who was also the co-founder of 20th Century Finance, was in news when IL&FS took over Maytas Infrastructure in 2009. In 2008, he successfully sold a stake in IL&FS Investmart, the broking subsidiary, for $260 million in 2008 to HSBC. But IL&FS, under his leadership, turned into an opaque and complex organization despite having listed entities.
Just before the IL&FS scam broke, Parthasarthy travelled to London on health grounds and stayed there till things quietened down. Interestingly, even as other senior management of IL&FS including former Vice Chairman Sankaran were incarcerated, Parthasarathy managed to remain out of the limelight and jail. Parthasarathy moved the Madras high court for an anticipatory bail in the 63 Moons complaint. The petition was, however, rejected and Parthasarathy was arrested on Wednesday by Chennai police from Mumbai and taken to Chennai for questioning.
