Former KKR credit head Kapil Singhal joins True North's debt business

Kapil Singhal, former managing director and India Credit head at KKR & Co, has joined private equity firm True North as managing partner of its new credit business.
Singhal quit KKR late last year. He was leading KKR 's non banking finance arm KKR India Financial Services since February last year. He succeeded B V Krishnan, who quit KKR's credit arm in 2019.
"In his (Singhal's) partnership with True North, he will lead the efforts in establishing a best in class credit platform," True North said in a LinkedIn post.
Singhal joined KKR in October 2019. He used to look after the Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund before joining KKR India Financial Services.
He was the head of India credit trading for almost four years at Goldman Sachs since mid 2011. He has also worked with financial services majors like ICICI Bank, GE Capital and Deutsche Bank since 1995.
"We will seek to deliver superior risk adjusted returns with capital preservation and current income trhough teh cycles by offering flexible capital solutions to well governed and underdeserved companies," Singhal said in the post.
True North is a new entrant in the private debt business which is led by majors such as KKR, Edelweiss, Piramal, IIFL and others.
Singhal is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and University of Delhi.
