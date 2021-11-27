JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Godrej Properties to develop 1.5 mn sq ft project in Bengaluru
Business Standard

Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar joins Hero MotoCorp board

It has also appointed marketing strategist and entrepreneur Vasudha Dinodia on the board as an independent director, Hero MotoCorp said

Topics
Rajnish Kumar | Hero MotoCorp

BS Reporter 

Rajnish
Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar has joined the board of Hero MotoCorp as an independent director, the two-wheeler major said on Friday.

It has also appointed marketing strategist and entrepreneur Vasudha Dinodia on the board as an independent director, Hero MotoCorp said.

Dinodia, founder of the boutique chocolate startup Choko La, is a third-generation entrepreneur from the Munjal family.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, November 27 2021. 01:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.