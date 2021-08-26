Former Sony India CEO bets on OTT, forms JV with Screenhits TV

-
ALSO READ
Merger of TV18 Broadcast, Hathway, Den Networks into Network18 called off
Sony launches SRS-XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs 3,990
Sony SRS-XB13 review: Impressive portable wireless speaker for music
AGC Networks hits new high; stock zooms 269% in six months
The lure of the ineffable: Remembering poet, filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta
-
US and UK streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has formed its first joint venture partnership with former Sony Pictures Networks India CEO Kunal Dasgupta (pictured) and EVP Vivek Gupta, who will lead the premium SVOD/AVOD content curator’s expansion in India.
ScreenHits TV tapped the former studio executives and founders of India’s Vial Content Tech to oversee its expansion in the country.
“We chose to make our first JV agreement with Kunal and Vivek, because they have proven themselves to be outstanding media leaders in this thriving region,” said ScreenHits TV Founder-CEO Rose Adkins Hulse. Dasgupta said,
“We are excited to partner with ScreenHits to bring a global OTT curator and aggregator to Indian audiences”. India joins a growing list of territories gaining access to the streaming service, which is about to embark on launches in European, Latin and North American territories beginning with the DACH territories (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at the end of this month, followed by Argentina and Canada. ScreenHits TV’s services vary from region to region but include many of the leading premium streamers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU