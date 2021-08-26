Former Sony India CEO bets on OTT, forms JV with Screenhits TV

US and UK streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has formed its first joint venture partnership with former Sony Pictures Networks India CEO Kunal Dasgupta (pictured) and EVP Vivek Gupta, who will lead the premium SVOD/AVOD content curator’s expansion in India.

ScreenHits TV tapped the former studio executives and founders of India’s Vial Content Tech to oversee its expansion in the country.

“We chose to make our first JV agreement with Kunal and Vivek, because they have proven themselves to be outstanding media leaders in this thriving region,” said ScreenHits TV Founder-CEO Rose Adkins Hulse. Dasgupta said,



“We are excited to partner with Screen­Hits to bring a global curator and aggregator to Indian audiences”. India joins a growing list of territories gaining access to the streaming service, which is about to embark on launches in European, Latin and North American territories beginning with the DACH territories (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) at the end of this month, followed by Argentina and Canada. ScreenHits TV’s services vary from region to region but include many of the leading premium streamers.



