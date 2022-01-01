Former US head of Sony PlayStation launches $225 million gaming SPAC

-
The former chief executive officer of Sony Computer Entertainment America, who helped make the PlayStation a popular gaming console, is leading a $225 million special-purpose acquisition company that’s pursuing a deal in the video game industry.
Jack Tretton, who started his career at Sony in 1995, is now the CEO of PowerUp Acquisition Corp., according to a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Joining Tretton on the management team is Bruce Hack, former CEO of Vivendi Games and vice chairman of Activision Blizzard Inc. from 2008 to 2009.
PowerUp is looking to acquire a company in the interactive media space that focuses on video games, according to the prospectus.
