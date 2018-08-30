Fortis Healthcare CFO Gagandeep Singh Bedi quits; cites personal reasons

Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chief Financial Officer of has quit, the hospital chain announced today. In a stock exchange notification, Fortis said that Bedi had resigned for personal reasons and the board had approved the resignation today. He will remain in service till September 30.

Bedi is the first senior company executive to leave the organisation post stake-sale to Malaysia-based Healthcare. In July, Fortis board had approved Rs 40 billion offer from for 31 per cent stake in the company. The proposal received shareholders' nod this month.

In June, the senior management of Fortis had come under criticism for lapses in respect of loans granted to entities controlled by former promoters. The management had denied the charges.

Bedi had joined Fortis in 2011 from Philips Healthcare, Netherlands, and had set up the supply chain and shared services function.