Fortis Healthcare takes a shot at moving the brand away from controversy

The country’s second largest hospital and diagnostics player Fortis Healthcare has to tread carefully when it comes to advertising and promoting its brand.

Given the swirling controversies around its ownership and internecine battles that have enveloped the brand in a cloud of controversy, the company is therefore being extremely careful with its new campaign. But will this help keep the dust and grime off Brand Fortis? Recent months have been daunting for the healthcare major which has finally found a new owner in Asia’s largest healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad. ...