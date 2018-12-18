JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Debt-laden Essar Steel invokes right to redeem as a shareholder
Business Standard

Fossil Group expands range of smart watches, launches 7 products in India

The firm also plans to open 2-3 Fossil outlets in calender year 2019 to expand its footprint

Press Trust of India 

Fossil, Fossil Q Venture HR, Fossil Q Explorist H
Representative Image

The US-based luxury watch maker Fossil Group Monday expanded the range of smart watches in India with the launch of seven products across its six brands.

The firm also plans to open 2-3 Fossil outlets in calender year 2019 to expand its footprint.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 01:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements