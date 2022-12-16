JUST IN
Business Standard

Foxconn expands in Sriperumbudur, takes 20-acre land for new hostel

State industrial promotion group and Tata Electronics making investments for expanding in the region too

Topics
Foxconn | Tamil Nadu | Apple

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Foxconn
Foxconn recently announced it will put $500 million in its India unit to expand production.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, iPhone-maker Apple’s contract manufacturer, has acquired 20 acres of land and is building a workers' hostel near its facility in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, said sources amid reports that the American company plans tripling its smartphone production in India.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 16:57 IST

