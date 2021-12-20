Foxconn staff protest as 159 hospitalised after food poisoning

Around 159 workers were admitted to hospital due to food poisoning at iPhone assembly firm Foxconn’s hostel in Sriperumbudur.

The district administration told Business Standard that a committee, including representatives from employees, was set up to look into the situation. Based on the report by the committee and the lab report, further action will be taken, even as around 92 workers were detained for protesting. As on Sunday, except for one patient, all the 158 others were discharged.

The hostel kitchen was closed and further action against the contractor, who manages the accommodation and food, or the company will be taken after receiving the lab report. On Saturday, the Chennai-Bengaluru highway was blocked by women workers of the unit for almost 16 hours, after a buzz that some of the affected 256 employees lost their lives. According to media reports, 92 were detained for blocking the highway on Saturday.

“We had closed the kitchen on the first day itself and food and water were supplied from outside. In the medical camp, 260 people showed symptoms. Now, only one person is in the hospital. A contracting agency was managing the food and accommodation. We have set up a committee to look into it and the future course of action will be taken depending on the findings,” said Alby John, Tiruvallur collector.

has reportedly 5,000-7,000 workers in the unit. “Once lab results on food are out, we will take appropriate action,” John added. officials were not available for comment. Protests started from Dece­mber 15, but spread after the authorities failed to convey the health status of those affected.