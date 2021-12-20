Foxconn staff protest as 159 hospitalised after food poisoning

Around 159 workers were admitted to hospital due to food poisoning at iPhone assembly firm Foxconn’s hostel in Sriperumbudur.
The district administration told Business Standard that a committee, including representatives from employees, was set up to look into the situation. Based on the report by the committee and the lab report, further action will be taken, even as around 92 workers were detained for protesting. As on Sunday, except for one patient, all the 158 others were discharged.
The hostel kitchen was closed and further action against the contractor, who manages the accommodation and food, or the company will be taken after receiving the lab report. On Saturday, the Chennai-Bengaluru highway was blocked by women workers of the unit for almost 16 hours, after a buzz that some of the affected 256 employees lost their lives. According to media reports, 92 were detained for blocking the highway on Saturday.
“We had closed the kitchen on the first day itself and food and water were supplied from outside. In the medical camp, 260 people showed symptoms. Now, only one person is in the hospital. A contracting agency was managing the food and accommodation. We have set up a committee to look into it and the future course of action will be taken depending on the findings,” said Alby John, Tiruvallur collector.
Foxconn has reportedly 5,000-7,000 workers in the unit. “Once lab results on food are out, we will take appropriate action,” John added. Foxconn officials were not available for comment. Protests started from December 15, but spread after the authorities failed to convey the health status of those affected.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU