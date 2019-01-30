Foxconn to set up advanced industrial AI research center in Hyderabad

Industrial Internet Company Limited(FII), a subsidiary of Technology Group, has chosen Hyderabad to set up an advanced ondustrial Artificial Intelligence research and development center in collaboration with the Telangana government.

An agreement to set up the research facility was signed by Michael Yang, director of business development, Chairman's office, Group, and Sujai Karampuri, director of electronics, government of Telangana, according to a statement issued by the IT department.

The proposed research center will provide technological services and smart manufacturing solutions to the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics, among other things.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Hyderabad will become global hub for industrial AI and industrial IoT with its proven available academic and technology talent pool together with academia and industry support.