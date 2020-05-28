Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund voting to commence from June 9

The unitholders of the six wound-up schemes of Mutual Fund (FT MF) will be able to cast their vote on the wind-up process of the schemes between June 9 and June 12.

While the e-voting will be held till June 11, the unitholders can also vote on the following day during the video-conference meeting between the trustees and the unitholders.

Apart from authorising trustees and to take forward the process of monetising scheme assets, the unitholders can also opt for ‘No’ vote in the process.

ALSO READ: Franklin Templeton mutual fund investors can pick Deloitte over trustees

However, the trustees, in the voting notification, advised unitholders to vote ‘Yes’ to the authorisation as a rejection may result in delay in monetising the scheme assets and distributing them among unitholders.

Recently, FT MF informed unitholders that they also had the option to choose audit and consulting firm for the wind-up process, where the latter will be assisted by the fund house advised by Kotak Mahindra Bank’s debt capital markets (DCM) team.



Authorising Trustees advised by DCM team of Kotak Bank and supported by FT MF also remains an option.