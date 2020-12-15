Free salons to discounted room rates: Hotels go all out to lure guests

From complementary salons, spas and discounted room rates to dishing out gastronomical delights at attractive rates and staycation packages for and New Years' eve, hospitality firms are leaving nothing to chance.

A research on future of travel by Booking.com states that 70 per cent of Indian travellers will be more price-conscious when it comes to searching and planning a future trip and 64 per cent are more likely to hunt down promotions and savings.

It is therefore not surprising that even large luxury hotel chains in India, which have been hit hard owing to their high dependence on business travellers, are doling out exciting offers to woo the guests and make up for the losses incurred during the year due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Take for instance. Earlier this month, launched a 100% Back’ offer. Under this, the guests can receive the full amount as hotel credits that can be instantly redeemed for services including food and beverage and spa treatments. The offer is available across more than 15 and Welcomhotels at over 10 destinations and is valid till March 31, 2021.

The special scheme, says Anil Chadha, chief operating officer at ITC Hotels, will feed the growing sentiment around ‘getting away’. “Many people are looking for safe ways to restore some semblance of normal life,” he said. Activities that were postponed due to the lockdown are now being revived, he added.

ALSO READ: BPCL to consider buying 36.62% Oman firm stake in Bharat Oman Refineries

Similarly, if one checks into any of the Indian Hotel Co’s brands including Taj, Vivanta, Ginger, in the cities, one can avail of benefits including an upgradation to the next category, complimentary breakfast, one major meal, daily hotel credit, and 20 per cent discount on spa and salon.

Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, Booking.com says keeping in mind the future travel trends, it is “promoting domestic travel offers in India with discounts on accommodation bookings as well as last minute and early booker deals to bring the best possible value to the customers.”

To be sure, most of the offers are confined for the city that heavily depend on business visitors, a segment that has yet to see a revival. Depending on the event flow on a particular day and the location of the property – the rates could be as low as Rs 4700 room per night.

Take Oberoi Hotels & Resorts for instance. It has a second night at 50 per cent offer for its hotels in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, New Delhi and Kolkata. One can book its deluxe room for a night in Kolkata at a discounted price of Rsc 4,875 against the earlier Rs 6,500 and get the second night at half the discounted price paid for the first night.

“Prior to the pandemic, the business hotels were top performers, they are now the worst as business travel remains restricted, says Nandivardhan Jain, founder and chief executive officer at Noesis Capital.

French hospitality major Accor that operates hotels under Pullman and Novotel brands in India, is offering flat discounts on bookings. As part of its ‘For the Love of Celebrations’ offer, guests can avail flat 30 per cent discount on their booking and a Rs 500 meal voucher.

The loyalty members can avail of more benefits like free breakfast and triple “ALL Reward points.” The booking period starts from 11th December and ends on December 17 for stays starting December 11, 2020 till March 31, 2021.

“We have been receiving multiple queries for the holiday season regarding dinners as well as stay. Every brand and hotels have different offers depending on the location and the interest from our patrons. Mostly, it is at par to previous years,” says Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President – Commercial, Accor India and South Asia. However, there are limited or no gala events owing to the situation as well as restrictions on number of guests," he added.

ALSO READ: Acquisitions, launch pipeline offer Godrej Properties revenue visibility

Meanwhile, even as there are offers galore at hotels in metros, leisure destinations including Goa, Jaipur, Hrishikesh, are all booked for the upcoming holiday season.

A spokesperson at IHCL said Goa has been the most popular destination followed by Rajasthan and Kerala. Accor’s Hannaford also said the leisure destinations have seen lot of traction.

Other than Haridwar, which hasn’t seen a pick up at all, all the other destinations where the Leisure has properties, have seen a strong demand, says Vibhas Prasad, director at Leisure Hotels, which have ten properties including resorts in Himachal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

It has been driven by weddings, which accounted for a third of bookings. Prasad expects the upcoming holiday season to be better than last year as the yield (includes room rate plus food and beverage) at the properties have been better. It is expected to improve further and be 20 per cent higher than last December, he said. Prasad attributes it to better profile of guests who typically go abroad for a vacation but are homebound this year, due to travel restrictions.