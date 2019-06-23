From Accenture to IBM, IT hiring set to gain pace with 25,000 openings

After a lull in hiring by the IT industry seen during the election period, recruitment seems to have picked up in June, as around 25,000 openings have come up from major software services companies. “Accenture has close to 6,600 openings, whereas it stands at close to 2,800 for IBM.

Despite the negative news flow, Cognizant has around 5,000 new openings,” said a person familiar with the recruitment process of major IT firms. “Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has more than thousand openings in the contractual hiring space.” Another person in the ...