From AI to enhanced security, here is what's new in Google Android 9 Pie OS

Search engine and technology giant Google on August 6 announced the Android 9 Pie, a next iteration of its operating system for smart devices. The new OS is currently rolling out as an update to Google Pixel phones and other phones from brands such as OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, Oppo, Vivo and Essential would get it by this fall.
The Android 9 Pie brings major improvements in terms of usability and user interface. Importantly, it brings native support for artificial intelligence, which learns usage patterns to predict tasks, optimise battery consumption by apps and show relevant information. The new OS also bring native gesture-based navigation control that would allow phone manufacturers to remove aged old key-based navigation.
Here are the key features of the Android 9 Pie:
Artificial Intelligence
The Android 9 gets native AI support that learns usage patterns to adapt phone’s settings. The operating system comes with features such as adaptive battery, which learns the apps you use most and prioritises battery for them, and adaptive brightness, which learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it for you automatically.
The Android 9 also helps you get things done faster with App Actions, which predicts what you would want to do next based on your context and displays that action right on your phone. For an example, on early weekdays for an office goes, the OS would suggest actions like navigating to work on Google Maps or resuming an audiobook with Google Play Books.
Gestures support
The Android 9 Pie introduces a new system navigation featuring a single home button. This is helpful as phones grow taller and becoming difficult to operate using with one hand. With new gesture-based navigation, you can swipe up to see a newly designed overview, the spot where at a glance you have full-screen previews of your recently used apps.
The Android P also brings a redesigned quick settings, a better way to take and edit screenshots, simplified volume controls, an easier way to manage notifications and more.
App dashboard
The Android 9 Pie would also get new features in future that would allow users control the time they spend on different apps. These features include a new dashboard, which shows how much time you spend on each app; an app timer that lets you set time limits on apps and greys out the icon on your home screen when the time is up; the new Do Not Disturb, which silences all the visual interruptions that pop up on your screen; and wind down, which switches on night mode and Do Not Disturb and fades the screen to grayscale before bedtime. These features were first introduced at the Google I/O 2018 and would roll out as a part of Android 9 Pie add-on features later this year.
Security and privacy
Along with other improvement, the Android 9 also enables industry-leading hardware security capabilities that allow protecting sensitive data like credit card information using a secure, dedicated chip. The OS also brings important privacy improvements, such as TLS by default and DNS over TLS to help protect all web communications and keep them private.
