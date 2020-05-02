From airlines to automobiles, businesses see washout in April amid lockdown

Broad swathes of business from mobile device manufacturers to consumer electronics, from airlines to restaurants, and from automobiles to soft drinks and hotels have together lost more than a staggering Rs 1.65 trillion in revenues in April because their sales and production hit zero or near zero as a result of the lockdown, raising serious concerns about their future for FY21.

According to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association of India, the loss in revenues for mobile device manufacturers during the lockdown has been Rs 20,000 crore and around Rs 2,500 crore for ...