From Apollo to Fortis, hospitals tap West Asia, Africa for new patients

Apollo Hospitals, Fortis, Narayana Hrudayalaya and other leading hospitals are targeting an increase in international patient admissions on the back of easier visa norms and linkages with international chains.

Foreign patients help hospitals increase occupancy, improve cash flow, build brand profile overseas, and serve as a hedge against currency volatility. “Overseas patient admissions contribute to around 11 per cent of our revenue, up from 5 per cent four years ago. The growth has been due to opening up of new hospitals in Mumbai and Gurgaon, participation in medical camps ...