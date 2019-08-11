From auto to watches: Superluxury manufacturers feel the pinch of slowdown

This January, after a decade-long tie-up with superluxury manufacturer Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, dealer group Navnit Motors called it a day. A distinguished Rolls-Royce showroom in the Atria Mall in Worli is gone, replaced by a Reliance Digital boutique.

Sharad Kachalia, Navnit Motors’ director, points to declining sales. He even shut down the Rolls-Royce Ahmedabad showroom he had opened in 2014 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once visited it. “In the last few years we were unable to sell more than 10 cars out of Mumbai,” Kachalia says. That’s sharply down from ...