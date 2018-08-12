From Britannia, Taco Bell to Nykaa, brands jump on the comedy bandwagon

An ad for a biscuit talks about eating octopus (among other things); a stand-up comic artist holds forth on the ennui of married couples while promoting a mosquito repellent brand, a make-up portal’s promotional video talks about the travails of spending a day without food — increasingly, advertisers are using humour to turn the wheels of the communication juggernaut.

The aim: Penetrate the wide circle of influence that stand-up comics have built among the youth in the country. ALSO READ: Here's what history of advertising suggests about the future of fake news Brands ...