From copper to aluminium, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta's smaller biz looking up

With domestic zinc and energy businesses continuing to be the cash cow for Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta, its smaller businesses have also started to look up. For the past two years, the company’s aluminium revenue has been growing quarter after quarter.

Its top line jumped by about 43 per cent in March quarter of FY19 as against June quarter of FY18 despite not-so-strong London Metal Exchange (LME) prices and amid absence of any captive bauxite supply resource. At one end, the company has been reviewing its cost of production from time to time, it, on the other hand, still ...