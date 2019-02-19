From customers to employees, experiences shape the story for Brand TCS

Ask any newly minted engineering graduate in the country about TCS and it is likely that it has been on her list of dream jobs or, likelier still, employs her. For the average Indian, the company is synonymous with the country’s IT prowess and also, to a smaller extent in the metros, one with a fitness fetish as it is the brand partner for major marathons.

And for its stakeholders in countries across the world, TCS epitomises the problem solving IT company with a strong emphasis on capacity building. But what does Brand TCS stand for? A company that wears multiple identities ...