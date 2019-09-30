From Dabur India to Flipkart, companies try to wean off plastics

Companies across sectors are gearing up for a ban from this Wednesday on single-use plastic.

Dabur India, ITC, and Flipkart are among those with time-bound initiatives to fully recycle the plastic used in their respective supply chains. “Dabur India has set its sights on becoming a plastic waste-neutral company by the end of March 2021, by collecting, processing and recycling 20,000 tonnes (20 million kg) of post-consumer plastic waste from across the country,” said Shahrukh Khan, executive director (operations). “With this, the company would be collecting back 100 per ...