From Indian Hotels to PVR, here're eight summer stocks for your portfolio

With the mercury levels rising and the holiday break for schools beginning, summer stocks — be it cooling solutions or those related to holidays — tend to stand out.

It is no surprise that some stocks in the air-conditioning space have outperformed the overall market in the last couple of months. The gains could continue given that India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal temperatures in key regions and an extended summer season. After a forgettable CY18 due to unseasonal rains, regulations and higher raw material costs, brokerages expect a better CY19 for cooling majors on account of lower costs and a spike in demand. In addition to cooling solutions, companies in the beverages space, too, stand to gain from an expected surge in demand as summer takes hold.

The second set of companies that will benefit are those that cater to customer needs during the holiday season.

Given the school break, this is the peak travel season and companies catering to the ‘friends and family’ segment are expected to gain, especially in the hospitality and transportation segments. There are two stocks that have the largest reach, be it in the number of hotel rooms or domestic market share with a pan-India network, which should take a major share of the gains.

Leisure and entertainment activities is the other theme to find favour among investors during holidays. Companies in the quick service restaurant space, multiplex chains and personal luggage makers could see a surge in footfalls. The consumption theme for this set of stocks is expected to be driven by higher disposable income, the need for replacement, and lower penetration levels.

Indian Hotels

Given the favourable demand-supply situation, India’s largest hotel chain should benefit by expanding from just under 18,000 rooms currently to about 25,000 over the next four years

The company is looking at increasing its revenue per room through higher room rates as well as improved occupancies, especially in the premium segment

In addition to top line growth, cost optimisation measures across verticals, including sourcing and manpower, should also help drive margins

The company is seeking to improve its balance sheet through monetisation of its land bank and sale and leaseback measures, besides asset-light ways such as management contracts for expansion

Given the revenue growth and margin gains, profits are expected to double over the next two years

Jubilant FoodWorks

on-going IPL and the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup

Same-store sales (SSS) growth has been healthy in past five quarters and the trend is likely to continue

Extension of every day value offer to regular sized pizzas from medium sized earlier, and efforts to cut down delivery time to 20 minutes, will add to SSS growth

Tie-up with Pepsi as a beverage partner in November 2018 to push up margins. Also, its recent foray into Chinese food — Hong’s Kitchen — is a long-term positive

At 46 times FY20 price-to- estimated earnings, the stock offers favourable risk-reward to long-term investors

Jubilant has launched 10 new pizzas under its World Pizza League to cash in on the

Voltas

Given its portfolio and presence across cooling products, Voltas will be a major beneficiary this season

The leader in room air conditioners has a presence in refrigerators and other white goods through a joint venture, which will drive growth

The onset of summer has helped it clear channel inventories of air conditioners, which was earlier preventing it from hiking prices

Analysts believe the rising contribution of premium products, stable raw material prices, as well as currency, will help margins

Company’s projects division, too, is growing well with a strong order book and an improving margin profile, adding to overall prospects

Interglobe aviation

The operator of India’s largest airline Indigo, with a market share of 45 per cent, will benefit both in domestic and international routes due to the trouble at Jet Airways

Greater pricing power, lower fuel costs, and rupee appreciation should improve profitability

After four quarters of pressure, margin is expected to rise 300-400 basis points in the March quarter

Given the issues related to Boeing 737 Max 8 and Airbus A320neo, supply-related issues are expected to ease a bit even as new aircraft deliveries get postponed

The lowest cost structure in the industry and cash on the balance sheet are the other positives

Varun beverages

Major beneficiary of rising sales of PepsiCo’s bottled drinks

Latest acquisition of franchise rights in the South and West India should help company tap 80 per cent of PepsiCo’s carbonated drinks market in the country

Even as Pepsi commands only 25 per cent market share in these two regions, seasonality is less than existing territories, which will improve volumes in the December and March quarters, going forward

Manufacturing of Tropicana for the Indian market is also a positive, given the growing preference for non-carbonated drinks

However, until full utilisation of plants is achieved (mid-2019), margins may remain capped

VIP Industries

Strong traction for business and leisure travel along with rising disposable incomes and organised retailing have boosted demand for luggage

Implementation of GST helped grow market share, which, coupled with export opportunities and shorter backpack replacement cycle should help grow sales 20-30 per cent for the next three years

Hypermarket and e-commerce sales will also support growth

Focus on premium products and expansion of production facilities to avoid costlier procurement from China should improve profitability

Net profit is estimated to grow by 25 per cent annually over the next three years

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Growing penetration and demand for air conditioners (ACs) make the company a key beneficiary of the ongoing summer season, which is likely to be hotter than usual

It will benefit from premiumisation and a significant growth in inverter ACs, which have seen faster adoption across the country

The company is targeting 10-15 per cent annual growth in ACs over the next three years, along with big gain in market share of inverter ACs

Even as it achieves higher volumes in the premium segment, the focus is on improving operating performance by cutting costs

The company is also looking at metro projects, given the significant market potential they offer

PVR