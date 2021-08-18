From L&T Infotech to Tata Elxsi, mid-cap IT stocks lagging large-cap peers

Mid-cap IT services stocks, such as L&T Infotech, Mindtree, Mphasis, Oracle Financial Services, and Tata Elxsi, are under pressure after outperforming their large-cap peers by a big margin in the pandemic period. The market capitalisation of mid-cap IT stocks is up 5 per cent on average during August, against an 11 per cent rise in the market capitalisation of large-cap IT stocks.

Mid-cap IT stocks are now underperforming the broader market, too. The BSE Sensex is up 6.1 per cent during the month, so far. Between March 2020 and July this year, mid-cap IT stocks were among the best performers ...