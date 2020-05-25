JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Compassion, health, safety: Brands play down festive pitch on Ramzan
Business Standard

From Nestle India to Maruti Suzuki, impact of Covid-19 on earning estimates

Given the huge hit from lockdown, it is not surprising that 44 of the 80 companies have seen sharp cuts ranging 10% to 72%

Topics
Coronavirus | Nestle India | Lockdown

Ram Prasad Sahu Shreepad S Aute & Ujjval Jauhari 

The coronavirus pandemic has spared none, not even the best. But, a look at the manufacturing and services sector companies that are a part of S&P BSE 200 index, and which have declared their March quarter results so far, shows that a handful have in fact seen their earnings estimate for 2020-21 getting upgraded by analysts, or have seen a marginal cut.

Here's a look at some of the companies that are less impacted, and those that have seen significant cut in earnings estimates since April, and why. Given the huge hit from lockdown, it is not surprising that 44 of the 80 companies ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU